A PAR Update and Vision for Predictive Analytics in the Transformation of Education (Campus Technology)

"It's been two years since Hobsons acquired the Predictive Analytics Reporting Framework (PAR) in January 2016. CT has been following PAR's development as an important model for higher education, from its inception eight years ago as a research project of several higher education institutions, to its current home at Hobsons."—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

This insightful Campus Technology article gets into the weeds of PAR — where the Predictive Analytics Reporting Framework has been, where it is, and where it is going. —Eduwire Editors