A Case For Flipping Learning—Without Videos (EdSurge)

"When professor Lorena Barba talks to other educators about flipping their classrooms, the approach she hears is often similar. Faculty assign homework to expose students to a new concept before they arrive to class, and use class time to ask questions and do more-active learning."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think flipped learning has to incorporate video to be successful? Think again. Read how one professor is using hands-on training outside the classroom to craft a more engaging flipped experience. —Eduwire Editors