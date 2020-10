"Brick-to-click education is not a matter of if, but rather, now. In a constantly growing global community, education modalities are evolving to meet the demands of a knowledge-thirsty and driven population."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

MOOCs may seem to be a bit of a mixed bag, but their success is fully dependent on solid, sustainable planning. If you want to craft offerings with better retention rates, don’t miss this advice from eCampus News. —Eduwire Editors