"Online students say tuition and fees are among their top three deciding factors when it comes to choosing an institution, according to a Learning House survey of 1,500 students who are considering, enrolled in, or have graduated from an online learning program."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What really matters to online students? eCampus News takes a look at the factors influencing their decisions. —Eduwire Editors