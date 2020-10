"To a creative mind, the Internet of Things (IoT) is a world of limitless potential. Devices that gather data, talk to each other and can be controlled remotely now outnumber humans on our planet, and higher education institutions are embracing the possibilities."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

IoT is changing campus connectivity in a big way. In this article, experts weigh in on the impact these devices will have in higher ed, in the classroom and beyond. —Eduwire Editors