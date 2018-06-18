3 ways technology has evolved the lecture (eCampus News)

"Interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) have become increasingly common in educational environments, thanks in part to the technology’s flexibility and ongoing evolution. IFPDs let us easily share information with more devices in more ways seemingly every day. As a result, university users are making the most out of their IFPDs, from connecting to smartphones to help turn a lecture into a dialogue to syncing with a learning management system (LMS) to hash out a group project in real time, regardless of participants’ location."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

New interactive flat panel displays are helping instructors craft more engaging classroom experiences that are collaborative, immersive, and increasingly mobile. —Eduwire Editors