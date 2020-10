"Experimenting with beacon technology in its football stadium was just part of Texas A&M University’s plan to engage millennial fans attached to their smartphones. The beacons, located in a few spots in the stadium, offer up what TAMU network architect Matthew Almand calls 'infotainment.'"—Source: EdTech Magazine



Beacons can serve a wide array of functions on a college campus, from wayfinding and navigation to data collection to ensuring campus security. —Eduwire Editors