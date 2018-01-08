SDVoE Alliance Will Highlight Converged AV and IT Networks at ISE 2018

The SDVoE Alliance will feature a series of interactive, head-to-head demonstrations at ISE in Amsterdam next month, that will, according to the Alliance, "highlight the pitfalls of trying to use a single 1G network to combine AV and IT."



“The big dream of AV/IT integration is to simplify your infrastructure to a single, flexible network, and the benefits are huge,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation out there, some even put out by major manufacturers, that would lead you to believe that a 1G network is up to the task. We’ve put together three straightforward comparisons that confirm 1G infrastructure cannot support IT data users and AV-over-IP systems simultaneously. True AV/IT convergence, with zero-millisecond latency and flawless image quality, can only happen on 10G infrastructure, and only with SDVoE.”

The demonstrations will use quality of service (QoS) techniques on standard network hardware to illustrate the productivity losses that occur when one type of data must be prioritized. The demos will show that with low-cost 10G hardware, such compromises are not necessary. Finally, SDVoE-compliant hardware will be compared head-to-head against so-called “no latency” 1G products so that booth visitors can observe for themselves that “no latency” means something very different than “zero latency.”

Benefits of a single flexible 10G infrastructure for AV and IT include: substantial cost saving for installation and maintenance, a large talent pool with the skill to maintain IT infrastructure (rather than a patchwork of specialized proprietary AV cabling), reduced risk of stranded investment - as business needs change (more IT, less AV, or vice versa) core infrastructure is ready and simple expansion - bandwidth can be easily increased with no concern or decision to make about the KIND of infrastructure.