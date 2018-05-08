Reflect and UniversusDX Announce Alliance to Digitize Car Dealerships

UniversusDX and Reflect announced a strategic alliance that combines the power of strategic automotive content creation with a provider of place-based digital media programs.

The goal is to help automotive OEMs, dealership groups, and individual dealerships transform the in-store customer experience for their new and used vehicle shoppers and service customers to a digital, interactive and integrated one.

Automotive shoppers start their car-buying journey online and interact with a host of powerful digital tools, video and marketing messages. When they arrive at dealerships, however, they experience very little digital content.

“This alliance makes it much easier for dealerships to bring a broad range of digital media into their stores, and for automotive manufacturers to incorporate digital content into dealerships to provide a true omni-channel experience,” said Niel Hiscox, president of UniversusDX. “Our approach to enhancing the in-store customer experience always starts with strategy, and measuring business outcomes, and that aligns perfectly with the approach that Reflect takes with their customers.”

“Consumers are increasingly digital-savvy. Businesses are now leveraging digital signage and interactive applications to engage customers, build better experiences, and increase loyalty,” said Lee Summers, CEO, Reflect. “UniversusDX has a strong track record producing automotive video and digital content, and they manage digital signage networks for mainstream and luxury automotive brands. By joining forces we will be able to serve the Canadian and United States markets and provide incredible digital experiences for dealerships at scale.”

“While the alliance extends beyond the automotive retail industry, that’s the focus for the first stage of the alliance since there is so much untapped opportunity,” concluded Summers.