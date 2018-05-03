Matrox and IBASE 3x3 Digital Signage Video Wall System at RDSE 2018

Matrox Graphics Inc. and manufacturer of digital signage players, IBASE, showed the new IBASE SI-61S nine-monitor system at Retail Design Signage Expo (RDSE) 2018, in London this week. The product was introduced in March, specifically to drive nine-monitor, 3x3 video walls for digital signage applications, the Matrox C900-powered bundle features nine HDMI ports for simplified connectivity as well as a dedicated graphics processor designed to power all nine displays as one contiguous desktop—at the full 5,760 x 3,240 resolution.

“3x3 video walls are being deployed in a wide variety of environments, but customers are being selective with the technology behind the screens as they’re now bringing customer engagement up close, front and center,” says Samuel Recine, director of sales – Americas and Asia Pacific, Matrox Graphics Inc. “A truly immersive platform not only boasts size, but quality, and with native resolution support for the ultra-high resolution video wall means the visual experience is uncompromised—even from a few inches away.”

In addition to accessible I/O, resolution support, GPU performance, and industrial-grade reliability of the IBASE SI-61S, the Matrox C900 card supports further video wall software expansion including compatibility with the Matrox MuraControl video wall management software, the Matrox NetAPI video wall development API, and a host of Matrox-compatible third-party video wall control and management suites.