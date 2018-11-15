Renovation Stagnation

Our shower head has been leaking for months and the water pressure sucks. The pipes in our building are from the 1970s and we have really hard water. I’m constantly scrubbing the tiny tiles to make them white again. The shower has no storage so we purchased shower curtain designed to hold kids’ bath toys for our shampoos. We’ve resorted to showering in our guest bath.

I want to replace white tiles with giant grey ones, get a fancy new showerhead, and put in a recessed shelf to hold shampoo, but I haven't taken any action.

Sure, my cousin will do it for cheap, but he’s not licensed and bonded—a requirement by our association. We could do it ourselves, but that would take forever because my husband and I are both on the road a lot.

At this point, you’re probably thinking “Megan, why don’t you just call someone to get it all fixed?” Frankly, it’s because I don’t trust anyone. I wanted to have some kind of assurance that the person will do good work, send me a reasonable bill, and fix all of the issues without a problem.

Finally, after my husband complained for the 10,000th time, I reached out to our association’s president and asked her if she knew anyone. Well, what do you know, her son is a licensed and bonded contractor and would come over to give me an estimate. He showed up, had an estimate to me quickly, and said the work would take about four days.

I was over-the-moon happy about this, but also frustrated because it took me so long to find someone. If only there had been some kind of reputable list I could have consulted to find a top contractor (do you know where I’m heading with this yet?). You know, like a top 50. AV end users won’t have the same issues I had because, once again, SCN has produced our annual Top 50 Systems Integrators list.

Lists are a wonderful resource for finding the best-of-the-best and I wish all industries did this—it would make our lives all a heck of a lot easier.