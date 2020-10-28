Recharging Without Tech

Does anybody even know what month it is? Kidding, I’m aware that this is the November issue. But nearly eight months into a global pandemic, time seems to fly by and somehow also move slow as molasses.

Most days are insanely busy around here, especially since the team is working on two can’t-miss events: Leveling Up: The Esports in Education Conference & Expo on Dec. 4 and AV Network Nation on Dec. 10. We’re on Zoom calls talking with our speakers, using Google Hangouts to interview experts for the latest issue of SCN, etc.—it’s a whole lot of screen time.

We work in the technology industry and are probably using our own technology now more than ever. But sometimes you need a break and should find ways to walk away from technology so you can recharge your internal battery. Here are my favorite tech-free ways to recharge…

Hiking I live in the Chicago area, which is mostly flat and filled with buildings, but there are plenty of local forest preserves to explore. There’s something about taking a long walk in nature that refreshes my spirit. Breathing in the fresh air and appreciating the changing autumn leaves is both calming and invigorating. I get some of my best ideas while I’m hiking. Something about being surrounded by beauty and alone with my thoughts allows me—and many others, I’m sure—to be at my most creative. I’ve come up with a litany of out-of-the-box ideas while walking through the woods.

Reading What better way to get out of this technology-driven world than to jump into a fictional one with interesting characters and plot twists? Or if fiction isn’t your jam, maybe you’re expanding your mind with the latest business book. Either way, you’re using your brain while giving your eyes a rest from the blue light of the screen. The AVIXA Women’s Council has even started a book club. They’re currently reading The Myth of the Nice Girl: Achieving a Career You Love Without Becoming a Person You Hate by Fran Hauser and meeting on Nov. 11 to discuss. Email Brandy Alvarado at alvaradobrandy@yahoo.com for the free registration link.

Cooking/Baking The pandemic has turned everyone into a bread maker it seems, with banana bread being the by-far favorite. There’s something so calming about being in the kitchen, following step-by-step instructions—or, if you’re like me, making it up as you go along—to hand-craft an edible masterpiece. Even better, share your goodies with friends. Because of social distancing, you may not be able to break bread together, but everyone appreciates some delicious treats left on their front porch.

Those are my three favorite non-screen activities during this pandemic. Remember, taking some time to recharge from your digital life is one of the best gifts you can give yourself.