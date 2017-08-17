Visual Collaboration System Supports Design Thinking Lab at Macromedia University in Germany

Nureva Inc. has announced the implementation of its Span visual collaboration system at Macromedia University, one of Germany’s leading private universities for media, communications and design. The Span system has been installed in the design thinking lab at the university’s campus in Munich, and plans are underway to install a second system at its Berlin campus. The implementation of the Span system transformed a wall in the open-concept classroom into a 10' 2" (3.10 m) wide interactive workspace where students can share and discuss their ideas in a flexible and dynamic way during the design-thinking process.

Macromedia University students have unique opportunities to get real-world business experience by using design thinking to help companies deal with the impact of digital technologies. Students have worked on research projects for some of the country’s top companies such as SAP, Bosch and BMW. The projects focus on discovering ways for organizations to adapt to new technologies and develop ideas for new products and services.

“The Span system triggers a sort of visual thinking – it’s a different way of thinking, using a different part of our brains. We’re not just relying on words,” says Oliver Szsasz, a design professor and head of the university’s design thinking master’s program. “It’s a fantastic tool for teams that work creatively.”

“It’s inspiring to see Macromedia University using innovation methodologies like design thinking to give its students real-world business experience,” says Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “The Span system is an ideal fit for this type of work and for developing the creative collaboration skills that are so valuable in a highly dynamic business environment.”

University representatives stated that students used to rely on paper sticky notes to track their ideas and organize information during key stages of the design-thinking process. By bringing this process into the digital realm, it is easier for students to evolve ideas and see correlations between research data and other information. Multiple students can work together on the 200-foot (60.96 m) shared digital canvas from their personal devices or contribute and organize information directly at the wall. Students also use the system to present their research findings to client companies, turning what used to be a static conversation into a collaborative and interactive experience.

“Today, university staff (including AV/IT managers and faculty) are challenged to provide the tools that will help their students acquire the skills and mindsets that will enable their success in the evolving 21stcentury workplace,” Knowlton added. "We are delighted that Macromedia University has chosen the Span visual collaboration system to learn to solve real-world business challenges.”

For more information, visit www.nureva.com/span-system and http://www.mhmk-international.org.