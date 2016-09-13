Sony’s New Pico Projector Offers Enhanced Features for Personal and Business Use

Sony is expanding its presence in the Pico Projector market with the MP-CL1A Mobile Projector.

An update to the MP-CL1, the new projector offers enhanced features and accessories including Bluetooth connectivity, a new color option, a kickstand that doubles as a lens cover, as well as a carrying pouch. Optional accessories will be sold separately.

The new model uses Laser Beam Scanning (LBS) which provides HD resolution (1920 x 720p), focus free projection and contributes to its portability and light weight of 7.4 oz. The compact short-throw projector delivers high quality imagery, high contrast (80,000:1) enabling rich, accurate colors and a 16:9 aspect ratio for an improved HD viewing experience.

The MP-CL1A projector can display a screen size of up to 120 inches at a distance of approximately 12 feet and a 40 inch screen from nearly 4 feet away, ideal for a range of setups and scenarios. The projector, which is best suited to dark environments, can be used indoors and outdoors for entertainment applications including camping, movie nights and gaming, in-home viewing and dorm use and business presentations, among others.

“The MP-CL1A not only builds on the success of Sony’s first pico projector, but the company’s vast expertise in projection technology,” said Viviano Cantu, Vice President, Product Marketing, Sony Americas Media and Energy Group. “With connectivity options that now range from Wi-Fi, standard HDMI and MHL to Bluetooth and audio output for wireless and wired headphones and speakers, we’re listening to our users to constantly improve our products and add valuable features. That is also why we are offering additional accessories and options that personalize the projector including the choice of a gray or gold model.”

Another highlight of the MP-CL1A is keystone correction which enables vertical and horizontal adjustments to maintain screen uniformity. In addition, the projector boasts intuitive auto focus and focus-free projection, allowing for seamless viewing on uneven surfaces.

The MP-CL1A includes a USB cable and features a built-in 3400mAh battery, which can charge a cell phone or tablet via the USB port.

Key Features:

● Compact and super slim (7.4 oz., 5.9 x 3 x 0.5 inches)

● 1920 x720 HD resolution (Aspect ratio of 16:9)

● Up to 120 inch screen size from approximately 12 feet

● High contrast ratio of 80,000:1

● Automatic focus projection from Sony’s Laser Beam Scanning (LBS)

● Wi-Fi (with phone or tablet) or HDMI/MHL connectivity (for phone, tablet, laptop and gaming devices)

● Bluetooth connection with wireless speakers or wireless headphones

● Built-in 3400mAh Li-ion battery for 2 hours of play

● Gold or gray color options