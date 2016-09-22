Revolabs Debuts USB-Powered Conference Audio Solution

The What: Revolabs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, has announced the debut of its YVC-300 portable USB and Bluetooth® conference phone from Yamaha, bringing high-quality audio to new applications. Designed for small groups and powered by USB, the YVC-300 is a versatile conference phone delivering ample, clear sound to ad hoc meeting areas such as open collaboration spaces and touchdown spaces.

The Why: “As huddle rooms and other small meeting space environments continue to proliferate, organizations need collaboration solutions that fit how these rooms are used,” said Rob Claus, director of global channel sales at Revolabs. “The YVC-300 is designed to provide these spaces with an affordable, flexible and high-quality audio conferencing solution optimized for portability. With simple connection to any conferencing client, the YVC-300 ensures an amazing audio experience anywhere it’s deployed.”

Info:www.revolabs.com