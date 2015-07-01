New Interactive Classroom Projectors from Mimio

The What: Mimio is shipping its MimioProjector 280 projector family, a product line that allows schools to bring interactive and touch technology to classrooms that don’t already have projectors.

The What Else: With three versatile options, the enhanced MimioProjector 280 line can fit the needs of any classroom. Options include the conventional non-interactive 280 model; the pen-based interactive 280I model; and the touch-enabled 280T model.

The Brightness: With a brightness level of 3,100 lumens, all versions of the MimioProjector 280 series provide extremely vivid images. The ultra-short-throw design reduces shadows on the whiteboard.

Key Specs: The 280I allows for the simultaneous use of up to 10 interactive pens, a significant increase in functionality over the dual-pen operations of previous models. The touch-based 280T supports up to ten simultaneous touch points—10 single-touch points or 5 dual-touch points for gestures, using styli or fingers. Audio is integrated, so there is no need for separate speakers. With an interactive touch area as large as 100 inches diagonal, the 280T comfortably accommodates up to 10 students at the board, taking teachers and students to a new level of engagement.

Setup & Upkeep: Install is straightforward and easy for the interactive and touch systems. With a typical bulb life of 5000 hours, bulbs won’t need changing often, but they can easily be replaced without dismounting the devices. LAN connectivity comes standard with all models, and all versions include a wall mount. The 280 model is field-upgradeable from non-interactive to interactive status, and from interactive to touch—without dismounting it.



Why It's Notable: "We offer a significantly greater number of touch points than our competitors do, allowing more students to simultaneously interact with the same projected activity,” said Stevan Vigneaux, director of product management for Mimio. “Working collaboratively with their peers can increase students’ learning and maximize the educational experience."

More Info: www.mimio.com