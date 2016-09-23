Datapath Offering New iolite Discreet Video Wall Controllers

Datapath has launched iolite—a range of discreet video wall controllers for small to medium scale walls. The self-contained, compact iolite systems fit perfectly into retail, corporate reception and boardroom environments, offering low noise emissions and high levels of customisation and flexibility.

The iolite systems are small, stylish wall controllers that can be combined with up to six of Datapath’s Vision, decode and graphics cards to offer a flexible blend of inputs, outputs and SQX IP streams. Highly visual video wall displays can be created using 4k or HD outputs, depending on application requirements.

Seen as the ideal solution for retail display systems, the iolite can facilitate in-store digital advertising and remote catalogue for fashion, technology or fast food outlet applications. It easily fits under a counter or behind a display space, and can be used for capture or local video playback. Furthermore, the system can decode and feed content to multiple locations simultaneously with SQX technology.

Similarly, professional reception areas featuring information screens, corporate advertising or welcome messaging will also benefit, as will boardrooms looking to implement advanced presentation and/or conferencing facilities. Multiple capture cards can be used to address collaboration requirements, while SQX IP technology can aid full scale video conferences with collaborative interaction.

Datapath iolite video display systems, which measure just 176 x 250 x 320mm, feature six x8 PCIe Gen2 slots and increased slot spacing for reduced heat and power consumption. Further features include on-board Wi-Fi, eight USB ports, an Ethernet port, analogue audio ports and Windows Ultimate operating software, while options exist regarding the choice of processor and SSD.

The iolite 600 will be available in fixed configurations for immediate delivery or can be customised to suit exactly the project requirements.