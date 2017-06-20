Gartner’s Research Director Mike Walker to Deliver Keynote at AV/IT Leadership Summit in Denver, August 3-4

NewBay Media has announced that Mike Walker, Research Director and an author of Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, will deliver the opening keynote at the AV/IT Technology Leadership Summit in Denver, August 3-4, 2017.

For more than 22 years, Gartner clients have used Hype Cycles to become educated about the promise of an emerging technology within the context of their industry and individual appetite for risk. Walker shares unique insights on emerging technologies related to AV/IT and how soon you will start to feel the impact within your organization so you can start planning now—or not.

As part of his keynote, Walker will investigate the hype or reality of:

Software-Defined Anything (SDx)

...as A Service

Artificial Intelligence

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

He will also reveal how these trends apply within your college or university, corporate enterprise, government, or hospitality institution.

Join your peers of AV/IT technology managers, directors, CIOs, and CTOs for this two-day event hosted byAV Technology, covering today’s most important AV/IT topics through, panel discussions, AV/IT Talks, idea exchanges, and networking opportunities. You will learn and contribute in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Below are just some of the topics requested so far for the Denver event:

What Does Future Proofing Look Like Today? | Collaboration Tools | What Data & How? | AV As A Service | AV/IT Security | Streaming Best Practices | Cloud Shift | New AV Standards | IoT | Choosing Video Cameras |Active Learning Solutions | AV Over IP | Artificial Intelligence | Networked Audio |Programming Tips for Non-programmers | AV Over IP | Portable Streaming | QoS Best Practices | Legacy AV on the Network | Systems Monitoring | AR & VR Update | Streaming Media Workflows | Connectivity Tips & Tricks | Getting the Best Sound During a Videoconference

Apply today for one of the limited number of invitations.

Registration is free. Meals are provided for all during the event Thursday and Friday.

For more information, visit avitsummit.com.