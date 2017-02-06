Aquantia and AptoVision Unveil First Software-Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) Solution for Pro-AV Market

Aquantia Corp., a provider of high-speed Ethernet connectivity solutions for data centers, enterprise infrastructure and client connectivity has partnered with AptoVision, a pioneer in video over Ethernet technology, to announce the industry’s first fully integrated single-chip solution for implementing Software-Defined Video over Ethernet on 10GBASE-T infrastructure.The combination of Aquantia’s AQcite FPGA-programmable Multi-Gigabit Ethernet PHY with AptoVision’s BlueRiver technology represents an industry milestone by providing the most power-, size-, and cost-efficient implementation of the new SDVoE standard, to leverage the ubiquity of Ethernet. The new solution will be on display at ISE 2017 (Amsterdam, February 7-10) in the SDVoE Alliance stand 12-H55.

Aquantia recently announced the AQcite product line, and specifically the AQLX107, the industry’s first FPGA-programmable multi-gigabit Ethernet PHY device targeting a vast range of applications such as Audio-Visual (AV) over Ethernet, machine vision, data center, enterprise, 5G wireless, industrial, metro environments and more. AQLX107 integrates a programmable FPGA processing fabric with a 10GBASE-T PHY, to create a single-chip hardware platform. Combined with AptoVision’s BlueRiver technology, the AQLX107 can be used to transmit true 4K60 video across off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet networks and standard category cable with zero frame latency. Audio and video processing, including upscaling, downscaling, and multi-image compositing are all realizable on the SDVoE hardware and software platform made possible by the AQLX107. This feature set enables applications across the complete spectrum of AV signal management. The solution offers uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet switches and unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR content.

“By deploying the combination of Aquantia’s AQcite FPGA-Programmable multi-gigabit Ethernet PHY with AptoVision’s BlueRiver NT+ offering, our customers enjoy the benefit of a power and cost optimized solution while leveraging the large ecosystem of Ethernet networking equipment to scale their pro-AV architecture,” said Amir Bar-Niv, VP Marketing at Aquantia. “We’re excited to drive SDVoE into the market together with AptoVision and the other partners of the alliance with our unique single-chip solution.”

“Aquantia’s presence as a founding member of the SDVoE alliance speaks volumes about the diverse ecosystem of member companies in the alliance,” said Kamran Ahmed, AptoVision CEO. “With built-in compatibility for SDVoE technology, the AQcite chip delivers a compelling new type of platform upon which SDVoE applications can operate.”

Debut at Integrated Systems Europe 2017

Free training sessions on deploying zero-latency AV-over-IP systems using SDVoE technology will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 12:30, 14:00 or 16:30 in room F002. All AV system integrators, designers, consultants, installers and manufacturers are invited to register to attend at sdvoe.org.