9 Must-Have Mounts & Accessories

Solve those pesky and persistent installation conundrums with these new options in mounts, furniture, and connectivity accessories.

Go Ahead, Configure and Hang the Wildest Video Wall You Can Imagine

Chief has expanded its Fusion Modular Series multi-display solutions to include multi-row video walls. To create and order a completely custom setup, Chief’s mobile-friendly online configurator now offers 59 SKUs for multi-display ceiling-, wall- and floor-mounted options. Supporting menu board and video wall configurations, the configurator also provides users with the correct length of extrusion as well as the number and type of interface brackets and wall plates.

So Smart, It Practically Mounts Itself

Peerless-AV’s new SmartMount Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount (DS-VW775) takes ease of installation and display alignment to the next level. Now 25 percent lighter and featuring new tool-less lateral micro-adjustments (1.5 inches of travel on X, Y, and Z axes) and convenient pop-out serviceability, the mount was designed especially for creating video walls in retail, transportation, and entertainment settings. The Supreme Mount offers reusable display-dedicated wall plate spacers, which can be used in both portrait and landscape configurations.

If You Can’t Sight it, LITE-It!

The new LITE-it from FSR Inc. provides instant lighting in floor, wall, and ceiling boxes, or anywhere a work light is needed. A timed circuit automatically turns LITE-it off after 75 seconds, and its anti-retrigger circuit prevents it from staying on even if the switch is held continuously. LITE-it's warm 3000K LED color for eye comfort provides over 13 Lumens of light output (20% more than a standard PR-2 flashlight bulb), and its super-efficient wide angle dual LEDs furnish a uniform lighting pattern with uniform brightness to the very end of battery life. Talk about a bright idea.

Ready to Take On Direct View LED



Citing future video wall growth driven primarily by Narrow Pixel Pitch (NPP) LED technology, which is forecasted to account for 15 percent of total video wall volume and 31 percent of value by 2019, Premier Mounts has expanded its Direct View LED Mounting Solutions capabilities. With tested designs now in place for Leyard TWA\TW Series, Samsung, and Silicon Core, Premier Mounts is prepared to innovate for all project types, sizes, and designs. (Premier Mounts is pictured above in the lead image.)



Support the Tech Behind the Display

As AV systems evolve away from the rack and become more decentralized, Middle Atlantic Products has launched its Proximity Series In-Wall Box and Mounting Plates to optimize space behind a display. Offering Middle Atlantic’s patented Lever Lock tool-free mounting system, the Proximity Series In-Wall Box is engineered to provide convenient storage of components, power solutions, and cables recessed in the wall behind the display for localized, all-in-one system support. The small in-wall box ships with one four-inch mounting plate, while the large model ships with two four-inch mounting plates to accommodate the growing number of small devices needed at the display location. Additionally, The Vision Display Mounts (VDM) Series, which is comprised of 17 professional-grade wall display mounts that ensure safe, reliable mounting and support technology at the display location.

Get More From Your Floor

Provide single-point connectivity in any space with Connectrac 2.7 Under-Carpet Wireways, which have the capacity for power and multiple CAT-6 cables. AV and data cabling are kept completely separate from power by steel conduit. Available as under-carpet, in-carpet (with the top cap showing), or on-floor options, Connectrac 2.7 is available in two finishes, graphite or clear anodized aluminum.

Weave More Power into The Room

Steelcase’s patented Thread power distribution system uses ultra-thin tracks to deliver electricity beneath any carpeted floor. Allowing users to access power when and where they need it, Thread is only 3/16-inch thick, allowing it to transform a space without impacting foot traffic. Thread’s modular design includes portable power hubs, designed with built-in cord management and a proprietary low-profile plug. A variety of connector options accommodate a range of furniture applications and allow previously under-utilized real estate to work harder.



An Evolved Solution With Enhanced Design



Legrand Wiremold product line has expanded its Evolution Series family of products with the launch of new 4- and 5-gang floor boxes and enhanced designed covers for its 6-inch and 8-inch poke-thru devices. The new floor boxes work in any type of floor construction, including concrete, raised, or wood. New 4- and 5-gang versions are available in addition to existing 6-, 8, and 10-gang floor boxes. Other features include an array of cover styles and finishes, a finished interior, and sliding egress doors. Modules can be removed out of the top of the box. Evolution Series floor boxes and poke-thru devices are UL listed and meet all scrub water requirements. Wiremold solutions are available through Middle Atlantic Products.Collaborate with Style, Ease, and Comfort

Audio Visual Furniture International’s TLF4X6-B/R Sit/Stand Collaboration and VC Table is a modern sit/stand collaboration and videoconference table useful for education and corporate environments. With height adjustment from sit to stand height (27 inches to 42 inches) powered by synchronized Linak actuators and controls, the TLF4X6 features a heavy steel base with silver finish and a variety of surface color options. Seating five with display or six without, it includes 4X Triple 110v power outlets (SF-PB3) in the center with flip-up soft close doors.