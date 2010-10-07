Shure Marks 60 Years With Millar

NILES IL—Shure Incorporated will honor Millar Electronics in October as it celebrates its 60th year as a Shure representative. Millar’s business was initially based on electric motors and parts. As the emerging audio business grew, large distributors of industrial equipment were joined by electronics dealers that emerged to handle specialized products like sound systems. Millar’s well-established relationships with these vendors made it the ideal choice to represent Shure’s line of audio equipment, and thus began a fruitful partnership in 1950.

“The visions of Mr. Shure and Mr. Millar are realized every day in our continued partnership,” said Sandy LaMantia, president and CEO of Shure Incorporated. “We can be proud of our combined achievements over the past six decades. Like all organizations who seek to thrive and prosper, we look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Millar Electronics for years to come.”