Comprehensive Products Now Available from Ingram Micro

Comprehensive Cable and Connectivity products will now be available from Ingram Micro.

Comprehensive’s connectivity products—including True Professional Grade HDMI Cables, VGA Cables, Plenum Cables, DisplayPort Cables, Splitters, Switchers and more—are now being offered to Ingam Micro’s 190,000 resellers.

Scott Schaefer, president of Comprehensive, said, “We are very excited to bring Comprehensive’s legendary Pro AV connectivity solutions to the vast Ingram Micro reseller channel. Our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for resellers to purchase the high quality, high value, professional connectivity products Comprehensive is famous for. With many resellers purchasing from Ingram regularly, we believe this will be a natural fit and good for everyone.”