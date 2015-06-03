ZeeVee ZyPer4K

The What: ZeeVee's ZyPer4K is a solution that switches and distributes uncompressed Ultra-HD (4K) video, audio, and RS232/IR control signals.The What Else: ZyPer4K leverages industry standard, widely available, and extremely cost effective off-the-shelf 10Gb (Gigabit) ethernet switching products. ZyPer4K delivers virtually unlimited scalability by avoiding the input/output restrictions and fixed matrix architecture of conventional switching solutions, making it a more versatile and a far more cost-effective installation choice. ZyPer4K allows installers a way to deploy systems faster and avoid the limitations common to fixed chassis sizes (8x8, 32x32, 128x128).