ZeeVee Products Deployed at BrandStar's New Corporate Headquarters

ZeeVee’s product deployment at BrandStar will be featured on Office Spaces, airing on Lifetime Television. BrandStar is a branded entertainment company that produces programs for Lifetime, Fox Business, and the History Channel. The complete retrofit of its 11,000 square foot facility in Deerfield Beach, FL is being featured in an eight-part series of Office Spaces, a new TV show devoted to well-designed office spaces, and hosted by acclaimed interior designer, Kalyn Rothaus. Complete Integrated Technology acted as the technology advisor and installation company for this project.

The video distribution solution for this corporate environment embraces both the ZeeVee HD bridge products as well and the IP-based ZyPer products providing a blended environment with many uses. On the IP network, applications include video distribution over fiber to digital signage devices, executive 4K conference room displays, PC desktops, Barco 4K Projectors and a Planar mosaic. On the coax network, input from the cable network, digital signage and live studio feeds can be distributed to 50 HD TVs throughout the facility.

“This installation is a wonderful example of how to blend different ZeeVee products to support multiple inputs to a large number of end points throughout the entire facility over both coax and IP networks,” said Bob Michaels, CEO of ZeeVee. “Complete Integrated Technology has been an excellent partner and continues to excel at tackling challenging projects like the one at BrandStar.”

“When we took on this office rebuild project, we reached out to ZeeVee to provide the video distribution solution because we have worked with their products for many years,” said Jason Gelfand, vice president, Complete Integrated Technology. “The flexibility of their product range to support just about any input device and deliver content to almost any output device or display over multiple networks irrespective of the distance, made it possible to support a wide range of technology at this facility including HD and 4K distributed throughout the facility to all of the employees.”

“There were many goals to this complete office rebuild including delivering television, video or general information to everyone in the facility seamlessly and inexpensively,” said Mark Alfieri, founder and CEO of BrandStar. “The new video distribution system allows us to program, create and distribute broadcast quality video throughout the building across all kinds of different media types-allowing us to display customized messaging on every video board.”

The ZeeVee solution is highlighted in the episode scheduled to air on May 30 at 7:30 a.m. (PT/ET). The entire line of ZeeVee products that were deployed at BrandStar in Las Vegas will be demonstrated at InfoComm 2016.