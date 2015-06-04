ZeeVee HD-SDI Solutions

The What: ZeeVee will feature its HD-SHD video solutions including ZvPro and HDbridge series of encoders and modulators at InfoComm in Orlando, FL.The What Else: ZvPro now offers dual capability solutions to support RF/Coax and/or CATx infrastructures giving installers even more options for deploying video distribution solutions. HDbridge now covers the full range of video source inputs including SDI, HD-SDI, and 3G-SDI for any applications and a bonus information channel with extended play capability. All ZeeVee products have built-in local and onsite Emergency Alert System capabilities critical to many of the markets ZeeVee serves including Education and Healthcare.