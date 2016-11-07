ZeeVee Expands ZyPer Product Suite

The What: ZeeVee has expanded its ZyPer Product Suite with the launch of ZyPerHD. The ZyPerHD allows for the easy distribution and switching of high definition H.264 video, audio, and other data signals using ZyPerHD encoder and decoder modules and off-the-shelf Gigabit Ethernet switches.

ZyperHF by ZeeVee

The What Else: Using industry-standard H.264 (MPEG4) encoding technology, the ZyPerHD compliments ZeeVee's other video IP distribution solutions and provides an affordable, easy-to-set-up, and easy-to-maintain IP video encoding solution enabling customers to deliver video content over their ethernet networks.

"Like our other ZyPer products, the ZyPerHD eliminates the need to have a separate AV network or additional equipment for video and other AV content," said Chris Scurto, vice president sales and marketing for ZeeVee. "We believe in simplifying video distribution and leveraging industry standard technology. Our ZyPerMX, ZyPer4K and now the ZyPerHD all leverage off-the-shelf ethernet switches making it a far more versatile and cost-effective installation choice.”

ZyPerHD offers pixel-for-pixel reproduction of compressed 720p and 1080p HD resolution content, the ability to change sources and content instantly without programming, and a very low-latency design making it well suited for demanding environments like executive boardrooms. It supports HDMI 1.4 with HDCP encryption, power over ethernet, and RS-232 source and display control, and features 4x4 video wall support and point-to-point configuration to transmit 1080p video up to 100 meters away.

The Bottom Line: To help customers achieve a lower total cost of ownership, ZyPerHD units can be deployed on the same IP network with ZyPer4K encoders and decoders allowing for mixed resolutions within a single architecture. All ZyPer products can be controlled and monitored using the ZyPer Management Platform, running ZeeVee's MaestroZ software. For further flexibility, setup and control can also be done through third-party control systems using ZeeVee's Open API for custom integration.