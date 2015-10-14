Yorktel Readies Univago Self-Service Enterprise Video Conferencing Solution

Yorktel's new Univago, a suite of enterprise solution offerings, aims to give users greater control, flexibility, and security in video conferencing.

An increasingly global, atomized workforce is driving demand for real-time communications and productivity. Interoperability and quality of service (QoS) have become significant hurdles for enterprises that must now adapt business practices to employees connecting from myriad devices, on various operating systems in settings not always conducive to secure communications.



Residing within the existing Yorktel VideoCloud, Univago supports a variety of deployment architectures and reduces bandwidth consumption and bottlenecking that result from large-scale video usage forced to use the Internet. In addition, as a self-service, subscription-based offering, Univago is flexible and simple to adjust over time, allows customers to control costs, and scales with future growth, eliminating the need for capital expenditures in hardware that will soon be obsolete.



"We developed Univago for today's businesses that need video conferencing and collaboration tools which are convenient, intuitive, and make communications seamless, meaningful, and productive," said Yorktel CEO, Ron Gaboury. "Univago succeeds where others fail by making it as easy as possible to deploy, provision, and manage secure video collaboration to accommodate any corporate setting."



Univago is designed to natively facilitate communication between existing conference rooms and the most widely used telecommunications platforms, such as SIP, H.323, Microsoft Lync and Skype for Business, WebRTC, and the public telephone network. Mobile and PC client solutions are included as part of the service.



"Univago is a service that was built with the enterprise user in mind," said Yorktel SVP product management, John Vitale. "Competitive solutions, which are inherently nothing more than a bridge in the cloud, create a seemingly never-ending plethora of new challenges that only increase as adoption within the enterprise rises. Conversely, Univago enables the creation of a scalable communication solution by providing the tools and services customers need to be successful."