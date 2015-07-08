Yorktel Media Services Wins at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards

Yorktel's Media Services division was honored for excellence in television production with an Emmy Award for Public/Current/Community Affairs Program/Special for its production of the American Veteran Center Honors.

Yorktel executive vice president of media services, Mark Maxey, accepted the award along with co-producer Tim Holbert at the 57th annual Emmy Awards gala, hosted by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

"I am grateful to win for the 'Honors' broadcast, which recognizes stories of heroism and bravery by true American heroes," said Maxey. "These brave men and women are an inspiration to us all."



The program, produced by Yorktel in collaboration with the American Veterans Center, shares the stories of heroes like Colonel James Magellas, the most decorated officer in 82nd Airborne history; Marine Corps veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Dakota Meyer; and SFC Joe Kapacziewski, the Army Ranger who became the first and only soldier to ever return to combat with a prosthetic limb.



Notable film and television personalities such as Bret Baier, Lorraine Bracco, Megyn Kelly, Taylor Kitsch, Joe Mantegna, Pat Sajak, Gary Sinise, D.B. Sweeney, and Mark Valley acknowledged and honored the heroes.



Known for its coveted Emmy Award, NATAS is the premiere organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. NATAS was formed in 1957 and serves all television markets in the United States through its 19 chapters, of which the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter was established in 1958.