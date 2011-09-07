Almo to Carry Armagard Enclosures

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV will be the first U.S. audiovisual distributor to supply flat panel enclosures from UK-based Armagard Ltd.

Almo Pro AV and Armagard are offering a ground shipping promotional discount on all enclosure purchases through September 30. Armagard also will participate as an exhibitor during Almo’s fall E4 AV training and networking tour.

“To get the most out of flat panels, especially for digital signage, they need to be protected so an enclosure plays a very important role in the whole hardware package,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president for Almo Professional AV. “Our partners have been asking for an affordable enclosure for some time now. The Armagard line helps to keep the digital signage system cost-effective while providing environmental and security protection. This gives our partners a true competitive advantage.”

“Last year, Armagard opened a sales office and distribution facility in the U.S. to help expand our offering worldwide,” said David Robinson, director of sales in North America for Armagard Ltd. “A distribution partnership with Almo Pro AV was at the top of our priority list in the U.S. because of the company’s dominating presence in digital signage, which is where our products can provide the most value. Digital signage integrators partner with Almo Pro AV so it was important that we did the same.”

Almo now stocks enclosures for 24-inch to 52-inch flat panels. These products come standard with an Air Curtain fan system, a filter fan system, an anti-reflective window, dual lock security, surge protected power and universal mounting. For cold weather climates, each size is also available with all of the standard features plus an internal heater, closed cell insulation, exterior plenum chambers and automatic thermostats. Armagard also manufactures VESA compatible flat and 15 degree tilt wall mounts and all of the products are available for immediate shipping through Almo.

Almo and Armagard are offering a freight promotion from now through September 30, by which each flat panel enclosure is available for ground shipping for $50.00 (reduced from the standard flat ground shipping rate of $99.00) within the continental U.S.