YCD Multimedia Names Sam Losar CEO

The YCD Multimedia board of directors have appointed Sam Losar CEO of the company. Losar served as the U.S. president before his appointment. He will assume CEO responsibility from company co-founder Noam Levavi, and is expected to continue to expand the growth achieved in the Americas to its business operations in Europe and Asia.

Sam Losar

Noam Levavi co-founded the company in 1999 in Israel and led it for well over a decade. "I'm proud to have collaborated with an amazing team at YCD over the years. Leading YCD from the very birth of the digital signage space has been a magnificent personal journey. Sam and I have been working closely the last few years on building products and a team that can take YCD to its next phase. The time is right for me to hand over the reins to Sam who will continue to plot the growth of our company for the next decade," said Levavi.

Losar joined YCD as president of U.S. operations during its acquisition of C-nario, another leading digital signage software provider in October 2011. Having redeveloped the entire business model, YCD Multimedia quickly expanded its customer base and increased its overall profitability all while focusing on its core competency of developing world class digital signage software. Losar brings twenty years of experience in building and leading businesses.

"I am extremely proud of our company's accomplishments and thankful in the confidence Noam has had in allowing me the opportunity to positively impact YCD. I'm excited to continue building on a foundation of innovation and to continue to succeed in the future. We have assembled a group of great dedicated professionals over the years and added new talent in the US and overseas. We are well positioned to continue to expand and meet the needs of our customers' worldwide," added Losar.