Platt Reveals Q3 '11 DS Index Increase

Chicago, IL--The Platt Retail Institute has announced that the North American Digital Signage Index, covering Q2 2011, shows positive industry performance, a change from the steep decline in the first quarter.

The Current DS Index increased by 5.08 percent, up sharply from the 11.21 percent decrease last quarter. The Current DS Index outperformed second quarter GDP growth of 1.0 percent.

The Near-Term DS Index, an indicator of future business/industry activity, revealed an 11.48 percent increase in sentiment. This is down slightly from the 13.30 percent increase in the Near-Term DS Index last quarter.

PRI director and research fellow Steven Keith Platt said, "This is a welcome improvement from last quarter's sharp decline. We look for a fairly flat third quarter, with a modest improvement in the fourth quarter as retailers, corporations, and universities pick up their level of investment."