Yamaha YCATS Training Moves Toward Future In Networking

Yamaha Commercial Audio Training Sessions (YCATS) is moving in a new direction with their console training programs. This year, YCATS has created two new console classes in order to eliminate the repetition between the CL, QL, M7CL and LS9 seminars as these consoles share many of the same software features. The new classes will initially be held at HB Live during the first week of August, HB Live is sponsoring a CL/QL Series Essentials Class in North Haven, CT and ATR/Treehouse is sponsoring the same class in Warwick, RI.

HB Live, a division of HB Communications will host new sessions Tuesday, August 5th between 8:30 – 5:00 pm at 60 Dodge Avenue, North Haven, CT.

ATR/Treehouse sessions will be held Thursday, August 7th between 8:30 am – 5:00 pm at the Ocean State Theater, 1245 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI. Complementary breakfast and lunch will be served.

“The new YCATS training direction will be much for efficient and streamlined for our customers,” states Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. “We are improving the YCATS programs for networking and acknowledge that our end user customers operate different Yamaha digital consoles from time to time with many common paradigms between the various models that enables us to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our training programs.”

Console Operation – Level 1 is for those with little or no familiarity with Yamaha live sound consoles. Console Operation – Level 2, is more of an intermediate to advanced class designed for those familiar with the basic functions of Yamaha digital consoles. This new training format will allow YCATS more efficiency in terms of customer time. It will also reinforce that the software of Yamaha digital consoles is the same, and a user familiar with one should have no problem operating another. Right now, the largest demand is for training on CL, QL, M7CL and LS9; all sharing similar software.

In addition to the new Console Operation Levels, YCATS is adding “Digital Sound Reinforcement – Dante” and “CL/QL Series Essentials”. “DSR – Dante” is a one-day class covering design and use of Dante networks with Yamaha products as well as several third party products (i.e. Shure ULX-D and Aviom D800). “CL/QL Series Essentials” is a class for those who have been trained on the M7CL and LS9 and covers all new features with the CL and QL consoles and the set up of Dante networks.