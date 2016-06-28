Yamaha Unveils New Models in EMX Powered Mixer Lineup

The Yamaha emx7 powered mixer

The What: Yamaha unveiled the latest models in the company’s EMX series powered mixer lineup, which incorporate powerful new professional features as well as an updated look and interface.

The What Else: The EMX2, EMX5, and EMX7 all feature Class D power amps delivering 500, 630, and 710 watts of power, respectively, offering lightweight-yet-powerful sound reinforcement options for bands and mobile DJ performances in small- to mid-sized events, as well as for worship, nightclub, or retail business applications.

All models include Yamaha SPX effects for hall, plate, room, and echo reverbs. The EMX2 and the EMX5 include an updated 1-Knob Master EQ sound contour control to easily adjust the overall sound frequency balance. The EMX7 features a flex-type graphic equalizer (Flex9GEQ) that allows the user to select up to nine bands out of a total of 31 for fine tuning plus/minus 15dB. A new Feedback Suppressor incorporating proprietary Yamaha digital technology instantly eliminates annoying feedback with the single push of a button.

Inspired by the Yamaha STAGEPAS 600i Portable PA System, the entry-level, 10-input EMX2 features 500 watts (2 x 250 watts) of amplification, four high-quality microphone preamps, and three stereo line inputs. This model is compact (14.8 inches by 5.8 inches by 8.7 inches), making it easy to fit along with speakers in the trunk of a small car.

Moving up the line, the EMX5 and EMX7 each offer 12 input channels and can output to 630 watts and 710 watts, respectively. Users can connect up to eight microphones or line-level devices, such as keyboards and CD players and portable MP3 players.

The EMX5 and EMX7 are housed in an impact-resistant, powder-coated metal chassis for a robust yet portable design that allows for convenient operation on either a tabletop or in a rack (rack-mount brackets available separately). Large handles on the front and back of the body serve double duty, making the mixers easy to lift while protecting knobs and terminals on the surface of the chassis from impact or pressure.

While these mixers are capable of high sound pressure levels (SPL), they actually consume less power than previous models with more compact form factors, according to the company.

“The Yamaha EMX Series has a proven track record of excellence, offering a winning combination of great sound, affordability, and portability,” said Nithin Cherian, marketing manager, Pro Audio division, Yamaha Corporation of America. “Each of these new models provides better performance and ease of use than ever before, and will appeal to a wide range of users in a wide range of applications.”

All three models feature phantom power to allow the user to plug in condenser microphones for higher audio quality and better frequency range. For even greater flexibility, input four on the mixers features a high-impedance input for acoustic guitar or bass without the need for external processing.

The Bottom Line: Since its debut 30 years ago, the EMX Series has earned a reputation for providing users having little or no live sound reinforcement experience with a compact, reliable, versatile and easy-to-use mixer requiring minimum setup and connections. Like their predecessors, each of the new models—the EMX2, EMX5, and EMX7—integrates a mixer, power amplifiers, and digital effects into a single chassis, requiring only speakers and microphones to realize a fully functioning sound system.