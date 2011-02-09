Premier Mounts Releases Flexible iPad Mount

Designed for the home, office, or boardroom is the Premier Mounts’ Adjustable Mobile Stand for the iPad.

This attractive, freestanding tabletop stand offers a bevy of convenience features:

Mounting arms expand or contract for a snug fit

Holds an iPad, Kindle DX or any 9.7-inch screen.



Open mounting frame gives access to all of the iPad controls and connections.



Rotates 360° and tilts for the perfect viewing angle.



Reverse the mount by tilting it to the other side of the stand.



Mounting holes on the stand make it easy to attach the mount to a desk or flat surface.



The IPM-300 is part of Premier Mounts’ new line of iPad mounts. These include the industry-standard VESA mounting frames IPM-100 and IPM-200; the

IPM-300, an adjustable tabletop stand that can turn into a wall mount; and iPad adapters for carts, stands and rack drawers.

The IPM-300 is now shipping.

Visit mounts.com for more info.