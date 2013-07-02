Toshiba Awards Latest Technology to Honolulu Substance Abuse Treatment Center

Toshiba America Business Solutions has delivered $31,000 worth of its latest technology equipment and services to Honolulu nonprofit, Habilitat, for winning its Helping the Helpers Technology Makeover contest.



To acknowledge the nonprofit winning Toshiba’s contest while commending the positive impact of Habilitat and other worthy organizations in the Aloha State, Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie has proclaimed July 1 Helping the Helpers Day. Founded in 1971, Habilitat is one of the nation’s residential substance abuse treatment programs.

“I commend Habilitat and other nonprofits in our state, committed to improving our communities, and it is my pleasure to proclaim July 1 as Helping the Helpers Day in Hawaii,” Governor Neil Abercrombie said. “This day recognizes the exceptional organizations promoting the common good within our state to help the less fortunate who need a helping hand, caring heart and compassionate spirit.”

To help celebrate the nonprofit’s new technology while recognizing its great work, US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii State Representative Jessica Wooley, and Toshiba executive Greg Valen joined Habilitat’s staff for a ribbon-cutting at the nonprofit’s headquarters. Congresswoman Gabbard and Rep. Wooley also presented the organization with congratulatory certificates at the event.

“For more than 40 years, Habilitat has provided a sanctuary for so many in Hawaii and beyond who need the intensive care and accountability necessary to get their lives back on track,” said Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. “Companies like Toshiba who step up and support worthy service organizations like Habilitat are to be commended. Congratulation to the Habilitat ohana on this well-deserved recognition of their work and contributions in our communities.”

“As a result of its continuing efforts to provide hope to people in despair, Habilitat is changing the lives of individuals and their families throughout Hawaii as well as those from the mainland United States," Rep. Jessica Wooley said. "By dramatically upgrading Habilitat’s technology infrastructure, Toshiba is doing its part to improve our communities by helping the helpers.”

Habilitat was one of approximately 80 US nonprofits submitting a two-minute or less video outlining their mission while articulating how a technology upgrade would benefit their organization. The contest took place on Toshiba’s corporate social responsibility Facebook portal, Toshiba for Good.

The nonprofit receives a prize package of Toshiba products and services including a new e-STUDIO3040c multifunction product, all-in-one desktop computer, Protégé laptop, LED HDTV, CAMILEO camcorder, Excite tablet, memory cards, and energy-saving LED light bulbs to help them reduce costs, streamline operations, and conserve resources.

“As an engaged corporate citizen, we place a significant priority on improving communities throughout the United States wherever we work and live” said vice president, Marketing, Services, and Solutions, Toshiba America Business Solutions, Bill Melo. “By providing a temporary home and treatment to help individuals suffering through the affects of substance abuse, Habilitat is transforming lives and neighborhoods throughout Hawaii.”