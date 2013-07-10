New Video Over IP Solution from Matrox

The What: The Matrox Maevex video over IP solution consists of the Maevex 5100 Series encoder/decoder pair that extends 1080p60 video and audio over a standard IP network.
The What Else: Matrox PowerStream software is used to remotely discover and manage the Maevex network, allowing administrators to adjust multiple stream parameters. Based on a dedicated H.264 encode/decode platform, Maevex Series enables high-quality, cost-effective video extension and playback over standard LAN connectivity at user-defined low bit rates for minimal network bandwidth consumption.
Video and audio over IP
•Operates on standard 10/100/1000Mb Ethernet networks
•HIgh image quality with very low network bandwidth consumption
•Cost-effective extension over standard COTS network equipment
•Unicast, multicast, and multi-unicast operation
•Auto-detection and discovery on network subnet
Integrated, solid-state encoding/decoding hardware architecture
•Supports Full HD video and audio
•Dedicated video decoding component
•Open encoding platform also allows for third-party software decode
•Supports many resolutions and aspect ratios
•Enables administrator fine-tuning of encoding and decoding parameters
•Allows scaling of input resolutions before encoding and scaling of output resolutions after decoding
Network redundancy support
•Hot plug/unplug support for power, video, and audio
•Local real-time audio and video pass-through and confidence preview on Maevex Encoder
•Integrated network switch on Maevex Decoder enables daisy-chaining, network extension, and redundant network topology
•Failure resilience through power, network, and device auto-recovery features
PowerStream software suite
•Powerful software application bundled with the Matrox Maevex Series
•Remotely manage and monitor the entire Maevex network
•Auto-populate Maevex network devices
•Multiple-instance installation supported
•Password-controlled user access
•Access to device IDs, IP addresses, streaming state, bit rate, and other vitals
The Bottom Line: This solution features an optimized design for high performance.