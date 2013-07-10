New Video Over IP Solution from Matrox

The What: The Matrox Maevex video over IP solution consists of the Maevex 5100 Series encoder/decoder pair that extends 1080p60 video and audio over a standard IP network.



The What Else: Matrox PowerStream software is used to remotely discover and manage the Maevex network, allowing administrators to adjust multiple stream parameters. Based on a dedicated H.264 encode/decode platform, Maevex Series enables high-quality, cost-effective video extension and playback over standard LAN connectivity at user-defined low bit rates for minimal network bandwidth consumption.

Video and audio over IP

•Operates on standard 10/100/1000Mb Ethernet networks

•HIgh image quality with very low network bandwidth consumption

•Cost-effective extension over standard COTS network equipment

•Unicast, multicast, and multi-unicast operation

•Auto-detection and discovery on network subnet

Integrated, solid-state encoding/decoding hardware architecture

•Supports Full HD video and audio

•Dedicated video decoding component

•Open encoding platform also allows for third-party software decode

•Supports many resolutions and aspect ratios

•Enables administrator fine-tuning of encoding and decoding parameters

•Allows scaling of input resolutions before encoding and scaling of output resolutions after decoding

Network redundancy support

•Hot plug/unplug support for power, video, and audio

•Local real-time audio and video pass-through and confidence preview on Maevex Encoder

•Integrated network switch on Maevex Decoder enables daisy-chaining, network extension, and redundant network topology

•Failure resilience through power, network, and device auto-recovery features

PowerStream software suite

•Powerful software application bundled with the Matrox Maevex Series

•Remotely manage and monitor the entire Maevex network

•Auto-populate Maevex network devices

•Multiple-instance installation supported

•Password-controlled user access

•Access to device IDs, IP addresses, streaming state, bit rate, and other vitals

The Bottom Line: This solution features an optimized design for high performance.