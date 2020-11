AVI-SPL CRG Earns Cisco ATP Designation

AVI-SPL’s Control Room Group (CRG) has achieved Video Surveillance Authorized Technology Provider (ATP) status from Cisco.

This designation recognizes CRG as Cisco’s strategic partner in providing Cisco’s Video Surveillance Enterprise products and solutions, including Cisco Video Surveillance IP Cameras and Cisco IP Video Surveillance Software.

The Cisco Video Surveillance ATP Program is an invitation-only program that aims to ensure high quality video surveillance deployment and customer satisfaction through a global VAR channel program. Having Cisco ATP certification indicates that CRG physical security fulfills Cisco ATP program requirements and has the approved expertise in Video Surveillance and Access Control integration for designing, reselling, installing and maintaining a full range of Cisco video surveillance solutions.

“Participation in the Cisco ATP program allows CRG Physical Security to develop and demonstrate expertise in specific advanced or emerging technologies. As one of a few Cisco Video Surveillance ATP Partners in United States, CRG Physical Security has a committed investment in sales, technical and other specialized training in order to deploy advanced technology with high customer satisfaction,” said David Garner, CRG Market Manager, AVI-SPL.