Harris has released the InfoCaster DS550 media player, a compact digital out-of-home platform for media playout.

Featuring an ultra-small form factor (7.48-inches by 5.90-inches by .98-inch) the DS550 is designed for rear-monitor mounting.

The InfoCaster DS550 includes Wireless N networking for implementation where networking cable is unavailable. The player also includes one HDMI and one VGA output.