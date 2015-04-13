Yamaha CL, QL Digital Audio Downloads Available in April

Version 3.0 for the Yamaha CL and QL Digital Audio Consoles will be ready for download in April 2015 and will expand even further with more features than previously announced. In addition, the fifth major update to the StageMix App for iPad will be released.

With the expanded CL/QL V3.0 feature set and the capabilities provided by StageMix V5.0, a sweeping spectrum of applications, from live sound to broadcast relay, and recording at venues from the grandest to the most compact will benefit from significantly enhanced convenience and flexibility.



Additional CL/QL V3.0 features not previously announced include user-defined knobs that can now be assigned to control reverb, time, delay time, and other effect parameters providing direct, quick access to effect parameters that could previously only be accessed by calling up the effect screen. With V3.0, it is now possible to set up patching and SRC for the RMio64-D Dante/MADI conversion I/O rack unit from the CL/QL V3.0 display Channel Link. Previously only available at the inputs, it is now available at the channel outputs as well.

With CL/QL V3.0, the EQ and dynamics settings on multiple buses can be linked to significantly reduce setup time. Two internal oscillators can now be set to different frequencies for the odd and even numbered channels; an advantage for L/R line checks.

V3.0 features also include the ability to convert signals received at a stereo channel into mono with a single action. L-MONO coverts the odd-numbered channel to mono, R-MONO converts the even-numbered channel to mono, and LR-MONO mixes both channels and converts to mono; all functions can be executed with just one touch. Send levels for all channels are now visible in the METER display when SENDS ON FADERS is engaged. Also, CL and QL consoles can now be set to Preferred Master directly from V3.0 display without the need for Dante Controller. When Preferred Master is engaged, the device becomes the Dante network clock master.

New StageMix V5.0 features common to CL, QL, M7CL, and LS9, include a 61-band real-time analyzer that receives input from the built-in iPad microphone is now included. This function is integrated with the PEQ/GEQ displays, allowing a sound engineer to move around the stage while checking for problem frequencies at various locations, and use PEQ or GEQ to make appropriate adjustments on the spot. With V5.0, it is now possible to adjust the send level from the SENDS ON FADERS button to the MATRIX when the Mix block is selected in the Navigation/Meter Bridge. And with support for dB display in the mixer window, Fader scales can now be displayed in the mixer window, allowing easy visual confirmation of fader positions.

StageMix V5.0 features for CL and QL include support for multiple iPad connections (previous versions only allowed one device to be connected at a time). V5.0 allows up to five devices to be connected simultaneously enabling musicians to simultaneously use SENDS ON FADERS to set up their personal monitor balances. Control for the new eight-band PEQ feature included in the CL/QL V3.0 update is provided. This includes a notch filter and HPF/LPF as well.

Control for the new Surround Panning feature included in the CL/QL V3.0 update is provided. In addition to flexible control via the touch-panel display, the L/R or F/R axis can be locked so that control is restricted to front-rear or left-right as required. The main functions of the USB flash memory recorder built into the CL and QL consoles can now be controlled: select a song title and play, adjust input level and start recording, and more.

Yamaha has also launched V2.0 for R Remote I/O racks, a flexible system providing built-in Dante networking. The V2.0 GUI has been revised to allow numeric entry of gain values as well as generally smoother, more efficient operation. The number of R Series units that can be controlled has been increased from eight to 24, support has been provided for R Series units set to a fixed IP address or DHCP configuration, and a number of other changes improve utility in complex, large-scale systems. Version 2.0 supports Mac as well as Windows platforms for even broader versatility and convenience.

Some common uses for the R Remote application include live recording with only an R Series I/O rack and a computer running Nuendo Live or a similar DAW, by connecting an R series I/O rack to a console, such as the 02R96VCM or 01V96i, that does not support remote HA control, operating Dante network installation infrastructure independently from a console. A Dante-MY16-AUD card must be installed in the console for this feature. R Remote V2.0 also adds new control convenience to the superior portability and expandability provided by such systems.