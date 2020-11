UMEC's Thumb ONE.

UMEC announced that it has successfully applied Silicon on Bench (SiOB) technology into Active Optical Cable (AOC) volume production.

The company has introduced the top-notched 100 meter (330-foot) High Speed HDMI Cable, Thumb ONE HDMI AOC.

The Thumb ONE is 4.4mm diameter. Because of the nature of glass transmission, it goes without impendence when sending the signal via optical fiber, according to the company.