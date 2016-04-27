Yamaha Adds New Features to TF Digital Consoles

The What: Yamaha is adding a version 2.5 update to the firmware of its TF Series Digital Mixing Consoles, scheduled for release in May. TF V2.5 includes a number of highly anticipated new features that will expand the appeal of the TF consoles for an even wider range of pro audio applications.

The What Else: V2.5 adds Matrix Outputs with output delay, a feature that a large number of mixing engineers have requested, as well as a simple output delay and insert FX that will add significantly to the flexibility of systems that include TF consoles. TF V2.5 includes four matrix outputs with delay parameters that are designed for setting up delay compensation for live sound speaker systems in large venues, installations where separate mixes are fed to a main hall and lobby, and many other situations that require some degree of delay compensation. The user can choose to set delay time in meters, feet or milliseconds.

TF V2.5 also includes a simple output delay that can be used as an insert FX on the AUX 9/10 and AUX 19/20 buses to manage the timing of signals sent to speakers at different locations for improved intelligibility and clarity.