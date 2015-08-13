XL Video Screens Cambridge Folk Festival

Each summer folk music artists visit the picturesque university city for the Cambridge Folk Festival.

XL Video screens providing visuals for the festival crowds.

This year, the site at Cherry Hinton Hall hosted the 51st Festival, with main stage headline performances including Joan Baez, The Proclaimers, Frank Turner, Joan Armatrading, and Passenger.

With three days of sunny weather, the central arena outside the Main Stage tent was packed with festival-goers. To ensure that those outside the tent could see the artists onstage, the event organisers called on XL Video to supply a pair of outdoor LED screens.

Two 9 square meter screens were requested, same as years past. XL’s Project Manager, Paul Wood provided the ROE Visual MC-7 7.5mm resolution, indoor/outdoor LED. The screens displayed a mixture of IMAG content from the cameras in the tent, festival logos, social media links, information, and sponsor advertising.