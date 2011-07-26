AES Announces Live Sound Events

AES Live Sound Co-Chair Henry Cohen.New York, NY--AES Convention Live Sound events will be featured as Live Sound Co-Chairs the 131st AES Convention, with Henry Cohen, a leading RF expert, and top FOH pro Mac Kerr.

“Henry and Mac’s depth of hands-on experience and technical know-how have been invaluable assets in their ability to build worthwhile events and panels,” said convention chair Jim Anderson. “As touring continues to play a pivotal role in the pro audio world’s economic story, the program they have developed is certain to provide a wealth of real-world advice and irreplaceable networking opportunities.”

AES Live Sound Events:

Robert Scovil interviews Dave Natale: With a cumulative 60 plus years experience on the road around the globe for artists ranging from Tom Petty and Rush to Prince, Tina Turner, Lenny Kravits, The Rolling Stones, Yes, Fleetwood Mac, Madonna, Joe Cocker, Motley Crue, Lionel Richie, and John Mellencamp, these two FOH experts have writ their names large on the live sound landscape. This dialogue will explore technology idiosyncrasies, happy and not so happy accidents, and the performances these two pros have seen, heard and mixed.

DSP Algorithms - Rich Frembes, Fulcrum Acoustics; Panel to include Dave Gunness and other industry experts. Practically no digital loudspeaker processors share the same filter definitions. As a result, cross-platform, DSP agnostic, optimal crossover settings do not exist. This expert panel will discuss methods of compensating for DSP filter shape variability by creating a precise set of crossover and equalization filters. DSP settings conversion and the need for a loudspeaker filter definition standard will be addressed.

Data Networks as a Digital Audio Transport Mechanism - Josh Evans, Lab Gruppen: How can audio and control data be shared, and how can we facilitate audio routing over a network? Several current audio network protocols and proprietary topologies will be reviewed.

Subwoofer Arrays and Beam Stearing: Jim Risgin, On Stage Audio Low frequency energy control via array design is an increasingly ‘hot topic.’ The problem of excess low frequency energy will be addressed with regard to subwoofer and array design, placement and DSP control. Methods of improving coverage for the audience, and eliminating bass build up on and off stage will be explored.