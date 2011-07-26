AES Announces Live Sound Events

AES Live Sound Co-Chair Henry Cohen.New York, NY--AES Convention Live Sound events will be featured as Live Sound Co-Chairs the 131st AES Convention, with Henry Cohen, a leading RF expert, and top FOH pro Mac Kerr.
“Henry and Mac’s depth of hands-on experience and technical know-how have been invaluable assets in their ability to build worthwhile events and panels,” said convention chair Jim Anderson. “As touring continues to play a pivotal role in the pro audio world’s economic story, the program they have developed is certain to provide a wealth of real-world advice and irreplaceable networking opportunities.”
AES Live Sound Events:
Robert Scovil interviews Dave Natale: With a cumulative 60 plus years experience on the road around the globe for artists ranging from Tom Petty and Rush to Prince, Tina Turner, Lenny Kravits, The Rolling Stones, Yes, Fleetwood Mac, Madonna, Joe Cocker, Motley Crue, Lionel Richie, and John Mellencamp, these two FOH experts have writ their names large on the live sound landscape. This dialogue will explore technology idiosyncrasies, happy and not so happy accidents, and the performances these two pros have seen, heard and mixed.
DSP Algorithms - Rich Frembes, Fulcrum Acoustics; Panel to include Dave Gunness and other industry experts. Practically no digital loudspeaker processors share the same filter definitions. As a result, cross-platform, DSP agnostic, optimal crossover settings do not exist. This expert panel will discuss methods of compensating for DSP filter shape variability by creating a precise set of crossover and equalization filters. DSP settings conversion and the need for a loudspeaker filter definition standard will be addressed.
Data Networks as a Digital Audio Transport Mechanism - Josh Evans, Lab Gruppen: How can audio and control data be shared, and how can we facilitate audio routing over a network? Several current audio network protocols and proprietary topologies will be reviewed.
Subwoofer Arrays and Beam Stearing: Jim Risgin, On Stage Audio Low frequency energy control via array design is an increasingly ‘hot topic.’ The problem of excess low frequency energy will be addressed with regard to subwoofer and array design, placement and DSP control. Methods of improving coverage for the audience, and eliminating bass build up on and off stage will be explored.
- Multi-Track Recording for the Live Sound Engineer - Sam Berkow, SIA Acoustics. The commitment to multi-track record live shows to disk is a rapidly expanding trend among performing artists. The impact of this increasingly important task places an additional burden on the FOH and monitor mixers. It can also impact the sound of the show itself. A panel of experienced sound mixers will address the various ramifications of this development.
- AC Power and Ground for the Live Performance - Bruce Olson, Olsen Sound Design: This panel will discuss how to properly and safely provide and distribute AC power in a performance venue, both for installed and temporary applications.
- Production Wireless Systems - Practical Applications and Practices: James Stoffo, one of the industry’s premiere RF coordinators, with numerous Super Bowl’s to his credit, will moderate a panel of leading manufacturers in a discussion of RF Techniques. Topics will include: Proper Radio Spectrum Band Planning; Antenna Specification and Techniques; Optimizing Audio Gain Staging; Scanners and Analyzers; Wireless Accessories; Squelch Threshold; RF War Gaming; Tips and Tricks for Maximum Success.
- Theatrical Microphone Design - Mary McGregor, IATSE Local 1: Fitting actors with wireless microphones and transmitters has evolved into an art form. The process encompasses concerns for actor comfort, the safety/security of the electronics, plus achieving optimal sound quality with minimal detrimental audio effects and maintaining the visual illusion. One of the most widely recognized artisans in the field, McFadden will provide hands on demonstrations of basic technique along with time tested “tricks of the trade.”
- TVBDs and Geo-Location Databases; An In-Depth Perspective on their Impact on Wireless Microphone Usage - Henry Cohen, Production Radio: With new FCC rules for television band devices, wireless microphone operations and geo-location databases now in place, the first databases are due to go live third quarter 2011. An expert panel will discuss database operations; registering wireless microphones; FCC rules, and best practices for deploying wireless mics (and similar equipment) in this new environment. Participants will include: database administrator candidates; a TVBD manufacturer, and a TVBD consultant; telecommunications counsel; wireless microphone manufacturers, and entertainment industry RF coordinators.
- Things I Learned on the Broadway Ladder Lessons for Every Audio Career - Jim Van Bergen independent sound designer/mixer: Learn what the pros learned the hard way. What they don't teach you in school and what applies to theatrical audio at all levels: high school, college, community, regional, and commercial. Industry secrets, practices to keep, and ways of working that will keep you working. A session to help guide the next generation’s ascent up the ladder.
- “Live sound courses through our blood,” said committee co-chair, Mac Kerr. “Henry Cohen and I build our panels based on issues we know will make a difference in the way our peers function in this rapidly shifting environment.”
- “We maintain a long-standing wish list of people we’d like to make presentations at the Convention,” Cohen said. “The problem with nailing these folks down months in advance is that they’re always one phone call away from a gig they just can’t walk away from. We’ve been extremely fortunate this year to get people like Robert Scovil, Dave Natale, Sam Berkow and James Stoffo to commit at this stage in the game. I guess that also speaks to their abiding affection for the AES. This promises to be a terrific year.”