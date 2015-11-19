X2O Media Platform Operates Employee Photo Video Wall

X2O Media’s X2O platform is operating an employee photo video wall in the St. Cloud, Minnesota headquarters of Marco, Inc. The visual communications platform allows content updating for the video wall that has become an element in supporting Marco's company culture.

Marco, with over 900 employees, is using X2O Media's platform to display photos of their employees on a video wall

Marco began hanging printed pictures for every employee on a 30 foot by 10 foot wall when it had fewer than 100 employees. As the company grew to over 900 employees the wall was not large enough and the process of sorting printed photos became time-consuming. So Marco required a solution that would accommodate the company's growth and automate the sorting process.

Featuring 55-inch displays in a 5x2 configuration, Marco's video wall cycles through pictures of all employees in 1080p resolution. If an employee joins or leaves the company, the photos are automatically resorted. Marco displays additional employee content such as recognizing winners of the company's C.A.R.E. (Customers Are Really Everything) award, in a scrolling ticker below their photo. It also updates and displays its office locations as the company expands.

"Our employee photo video wall is an important part of Marco and has become a symbol of our culture that resonates with our employees, customers, and vendors," said Jeff Gau, Marco CEO. "On tours of our corporate headquarters, it is always a highlight. With the X2O platform, it couldn't be easier to update content on the displays and keep employee photos sorted."