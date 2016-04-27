WyreStorm Launches New Pro Series 4K HDBaseT 2.0 Extender

The What: WyreStorm has launched its newest HDBaseT 2.0 device, the EX-100-4K-PRO extender, a fully featured extender product offers full support for UHD 4K and HDCP 2.2, and boasts a wealth of connectivity, including dual USB, dual ethernet, two-way control, and two-way PoH.

The What Else: Utilizing the power of HDBaseT 2.0, the EX-100-PRO-4K supports transmissions of 5Play compliance for distribution of UHD video, HD audio, two-way IR/Serial control, PoH power and ethernet along a single Cat-6 cable, with 4K at 60Hz 4:2:0 video supported to 100 meters/328 feet and 1080p at 60Hz 48bit to 150 meters/492 feet.

Two-way PoH allows either transmitter or receiver to be remotely powered by the other for flexible and convenient installation, and both units also feature dual ethernet ports for 10/100 LAN connection of up to three devices per extender pair. The addition of USB 2.0 pass-through offers KVM functionality while enabling full data-transfer capabilities for the connection of portable storage devices, ideal for class or meeting participants to instantly access data stored on personal flash drives, as well as laptops and other portable devices. Either transmitter or receiver may be connected to the host or dual devices, with DIP switch management allowing for setting USB direction control, long cable mode, and firmware updates to the units. In terms of audio capabilities, the EX-100-4K-PRO supports two-channel PCM and 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD, should installation environments require multichannel HD audio.