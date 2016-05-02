WyreStorm Launches 4K HDCP2.2 HDBaseT 2.0 Extender



The EX-100-4K-PRO extender from WyreStorm

The What: WyreStorm recently released its EX-100-4K-PRO, a 4K HDCP2.2 HDBaseT 2.0 extender with dual USB, dual ethernet, two-way control, and two-way PoH for AV and data distribution over distance in education and corporate applications.

The What Else: Supporting transmissions of 4K at 60Hz with 4:2:0 subsampling to 100 meters (328 feet) or 1080p at 60Hz with 48-bit color to 150 meters (492 feet), the EX-100-4K-PRO features 5Play compliance for distribution of video, audio, two-way IR/serial control, power, and ethernet along a single Cat-6 cable.

The EX-100‐4K-PRO extender is designed to provide solutions for commercial applications in education and corporate sectors. Both the EX-100‐4K-PRO transmitter and receiver offer connection for USB local host control and remote host control over HDBaseT via USB transfer for connections of PC source to connected projector to smart whiteboard.

Two-way PoH allows either transmitter or receiver to be remotely powered by the other for flexible and convenient installation and both units also feature dual ethernet ports for 10/100 LAN connection of up to three devices per extender pair. The addition of USB 2.0 pass-through offers KVM functionality while enabling data transfer capabilities for the connection of portable storage devices—ideal for class or meeting participants instant and effortless access data stored on personal flash drives, as well as laptops and other portable devices. Either transmitter or receiver may be connected to the host or dual devices, with DIP-switch management allowing for setting USB direction control, long cable mode, and firmware updates to the units.

In terms of audio capabilities, the EX-100-4K-PRO supports two-channel PCM and 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD should installation environments require multichannel HD audio.

Audio embed on the transmitter and de-embed on the receiver is included via 3.5-millimeter jack connectivity with analog audio breakout also able to be directed bi-directionally via an additional two-way S/PDIF audio pass-through that allows digital audio signals to be sent and received at either end. This serves the dual purpose of enabling the connection of external speakers for enhanced learning or meeting environments or feeding into a hearing induction loop as the preferred assistive listening system to magnetically transmit sound to hearing aids and cochlear implants of class/meeting members with hearing loss.

The Bottom Line: Supporting the latest 4K standards yet also backwards compatible with HDBaseT 1.0 transmitters or receivers, the EX-100-4K-PRO is ready for the future 4K deployments in any education or corporate scenario.

The EX-100-4K-PRO is available now from authorized WyreStorm sales partners.