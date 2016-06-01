WyreStorm Adds Real-Time I/O Monitoring to NetworkHD Line

The What: WyreStorm has added real-time I/O monitoring to its NetworkHD line of AV over IP products, with the NHD-220-RX multi-view decoder for sports bars and courtroom applications.

The What Else: The encoder features 4K output for high-quality 4K scaling of single images or display of four images in a grid formation at their native 1080p resolution. The NHD-220-RX offers integration with third-party control systems, including the new NetworkHD Touch iPad app with drag-and-drop source selection and live video preview app for iPad and WyreStorm Enado control solution enabling control of multiple sources without needing to switch sources on the display.

Utilizing WyreStorm’s QuickSync technology for increased switching speed, any NetworkHD video feed offers instant switching between sources to any desired position in the display, with zero image freeze or black screen that can detract from the viewing experience.

In addition to these features, as part of the NetworkHD family, the NHD-220-RX shares the same benefits as other decoders in the line, including RS-232 and CEC control of connected displays, analog audio breakout, forced resolution output scaling, and separate audio switching. Furthermore, as the NHD-220-RX is fully backwards compatible, it can be added to any existing NetworkHD 200-Series system.

The NHD-220-RX is designed for commercial monitoring applications of nearly any kind, but especially suited to the hospitality sector where managers or venue operators may wish to quickly and easily confirm the status of a large number of sources or displays at a glance from a central location. Users can choose to display all connected sources within a system to verify content is being played back correctly without switching through each source manually or needing a large number of separate displays.

The NHD-220-RX can also be used to confirm the content being played on individual displays that staff or managers cannot physically see from their central location behind a bar or in an office. A switch can even be used on the control system used to toggle between both these monitoring functions for a total overview of the I/O status of the venue AV system.

In conventional monitoring applications, either the same number of screens are required in the monitoring station as there are displays in the venue, or the same number of standard decoders have to be connected to a multi-view system for multiple feeds to appear on a single monitoring screen. However, with eight video feeds able to be streamed onto a single screen from each NHD-220-RX, multiple units can be combined to monitor an entire venue while offering a significant reduction in the both number of decoders and screens required for far simpler, more efficient monitoring applications that are considerably lighter on the budget.

In addition to dramatically reducing the number of components required in an installation, the NHD-220-RX can also provide video-wall-like functionality from a single large-format display, or can be combined to create custom screen configurations comprising individual screens, multi-view, and video walls, with the virtually infinite scalability of the NetworkHD platform supporting multiple monitoring stations across any size deployment.