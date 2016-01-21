Worldstage Audio and Video at AWS re:Invent

WorldStage continued its relationship with experiential marketing agency Zed Ink by providing audio and video systems for the fourth annual AWS re:Invent conference at the Venetian & Sands Expo Hall in Las Vegas.

WorldStage filled video needs for the conference. Five 60-foot wide screens formed a panoramic display of 300 linear feet behind the main stage for speaker supportCrews from WorldStage’ East and West Coast operations combined to support two days of keynote sessions at AWS re:Invent 2015. AWS is the biggest public cloud currently available. The learning conference brought together AWS users of all skill levels to connect, collaborate and discover more about AWS by following different tracks, including big data and analytics, gaming, networking, storage and content delivery. AWS also packed the conference with announcements of new tools and services and provided a new growth metric: a $7.3 billion annual revenue rate.

“This was our third year at the conference,” said Michael May, WorldStage account executive. “AWS re:Invent 2015 drew about 19,000 people. It was one of the largest conferences to date for user groups from around the world.”

Seven additional delay screens were used for audience viewing.

“We used one of our new 3G fiber distribution systems to feed signals to projectors,” May said. “Projection and rigging were a challenge for this event: Our projectionists were dealing with a compressed load in schedule and 34 projectors flown over a space the size of two football fields.”

WorldStage programmer Alex Bright operated a Dataton WATCHOUT 6 system for the conference – the first large-scale use by WorldStage of this upgrade., Three Vista Systems Spyder X20 image processors were used for screen switching and to open up PIP windows on screen to display video modules, computer graphics supplied by the client and computer demos on stage.

On the audio side, WorldStage provided a d&b audiotecknik distributed speaker system.

“It was noteworthy for its distribution and size: over 20 points of sound throughout the hall,” said May.

On the audio side, WorldStage provided a d&b audiotecknik distributed speaker system for re:InventThe company also supplied a Yamaha CL5 console with Dante network system and a Riedel intercom system, which took advantage of its point-to-point programming for individual communications.At WorldStage James Sarro was project manager, Shane Zinke video engineer, Bryan Dominick and Dennis Alfonso lead projectionists, John Muldoon lead utility, Gabe Benso AI audio engineer and Andrew Guberman Riedel intercom technician.