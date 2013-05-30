Medialon Facility Wide Control and LonCloud

Medialon is introducing two new products at InfoComm 2013. First, based on Medialon Manager control software, with additional dedicated plug-ins, this year the manufacturer will introduce Facility Wide Control.

A Facility Wide Control system offers the control of multiple rooms from one central fully redundant controller. Devices in each room are controlled over TCP/IP, UDP, or with local converter devices for IP to serial/IO/InfraRed if necessary. The control panel is a web page served by the central controller, displayed on a PC, Mac, tablet, or iPad/Android device.