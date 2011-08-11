ImageAV Accepting Registration for iSummit

Denver-based Image Audiovisuals is now accepting registration for its free iSummit meeting-planners conference, to be held August 22 at the Curtis Hotel in Denver.

The iSummit will demonstrate to attendees recent developments in new and emerging technologies for the meetings industry. Vendors on hand to present and demonstrate these technologies will include Active Network, Sound Images, Image Audiovisuals, Mediasite and Apple. Additionally, Glenn Thayer will speak about the issues of “hybrid meetings” and Gary Schirmacher will give the keynote address on the State of the Industry.

“Meeting planners typically have to be prepared on behalf of their clients to understand all aspects of an event, and they need to know the technology available to help maximize the event’s success,” said Diana Mueller, chief executive officer of Image Audiovisuals. “There is no better place in Denver to get that education.”

Attendees will receive 2.5 hours of credit toward their Meeting Planner Certification from the Convention Industry Council.

Topics covered during the event will include online registration; recording, streaming, and archiving events; the latest in audience response systems; applications from Apple to streamline daily event management activities; and the latest in audio visual event technology to include high-definition production, video conferencing, and audio-visual presentation.

Keynote speaker Schirmacher is the most recent Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award winner as designated by the Colorado Meetings & Events Magazine.

To register, go to ImageAV.com/iSummit.php. The Curtis Hotel is at 1405 Curtis St. in Denver, and the event will run 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., including an hour of networking with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres beginning at 4:30.